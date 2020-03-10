Fmr LLC Increases Stake in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI)

Fmr LLC increased its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) by 65.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 565,374 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 223,874 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 2.74% of Bonanza Creek Energy worth $13,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCEI. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,983 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000.

BCEI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $54.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Bonanza Creek Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Shares of BCEI stock opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.20.

Bonanza Creek Energy Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

