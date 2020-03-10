Fmr LLC Increases Stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Fmr LLC increased its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,287 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 3.12% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $14,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 26,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 23,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV purchased a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000.

NYF opened at $58.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.40. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $58.92.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

