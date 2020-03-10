Fmr LLC Increases Stock Position in Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 295,743 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 51,969 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.12% of Bancolombia worth $16,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,982,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,019,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,261,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,119,000 after acquiring an additional 220,593 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,017,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,046,000 after acquiring an additional 199,803 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 747,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,946,000 after acquiring an additional 148,718 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Bancolombia by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 548,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,075,000 after purchasing an additional 62,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bancolombia stock opened at $34.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Bancolombia SA has a 52 week low of $34.20 and a 52 week high of $56.10.

A number of research firms recently commented on CIB. ValuEngine raised Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Bancolombia from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. HSBC raised Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.33.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

