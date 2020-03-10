Fmr LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 76.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,419,212 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.10% of Arconic worth $13,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,661,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,880,000 after purchasing an additional 95,508 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,467,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,162,000 after purchasing an additional 360,441 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 937,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,862,000 after purchasing an additional 73,920 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 722,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,234,000 after purchasing an additional 33,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 719,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,143,000 after purchasing an additional 158,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Arconic alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on ARNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Arconic from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Arconic in a report on Monday, November 11th. Argus raised Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Longbow Research cut Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Arconic in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.30.

In related news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 32,733 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $1,000,647.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,499.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

ARNC opened at $23.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.46. Arconic Inc has a 12 month low of $18.22 and a 12 month high of $34.27.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Arconic had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Arconic Inc will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Arconic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.79%.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.