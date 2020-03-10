Fmr LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,021 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.74% of Central Garden & Pet worth $12,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 180.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Institutional investors own 18.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CENT. Argus cut Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. BidaskClub raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Central Garden & Pet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of CENT stock opened at $26.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.14. Central Garden & Pet Co has a 1 year low of $22.40 and a 1 year high of $34.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $482.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.91 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 3.60%. Central Garden & Pet’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

