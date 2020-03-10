Fmr LLC Makes New Investment in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD)

Fmr LLC acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 177,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,768,000. Fmr LLC owned 0.48% of Kodiak Sciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,197,000 after purchasing an additional 50,078 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 667,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,017,000 after purchasing an additional 247,624 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $3,547,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares in the last quarter.

KOD has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $33.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.30.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 100,000 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.99 per share, with a total value of $5,799,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:KOD opened at $60.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.55 and a 200 day moving average of $41.68. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $82.75.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

