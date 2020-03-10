Fmr LLC Purchases 50,259 Shares of CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO)

Fmr LLC grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 835,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,259 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.55% of CNO Financial Group worth $15,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNO opened at $14.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.92 and a 200 day moving average of $17.02. CNO Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $13.91 and a 52-week high of $20.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 24.44%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNO. Guggenheim downgraded CNO Financial Group to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. CNO Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

