Fmr LLC Purchases 549,924 Shares of Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Fmr LLC increased its position in Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) by 328.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 717,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 549,924 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 2.75% of Assembly Biosciences worth $14,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASMB. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 8.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $576,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 452,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,529 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 107.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 34,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 18,094 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 244.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 41,756 shares during the period.

ASMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

In other Assembly Biosciences news, EVP Richard James Colonno sold 33,061 shares of Assembly Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $826,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jacqueline Sybil Papkoff sold 1,460 shares of Assembly Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $30,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,915 shares in the company, valued at $481,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Assembly Biosciences stock opened at $17.53 on Tuesday. Assembly Biosciences Inc has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $25.07. The company has a current ratio of 11.57, a quick ratio of 11.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.10.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.02. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 611.63% and a negative return on equity of 49.14%. The business had revenue of $4.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences Inc will post -4.12 EPS for the current year.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

