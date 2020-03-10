Fmr LLC Purchases 9,767 Shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 348,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,767 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.09% of International Paper worth $16,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IP. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 12,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 57,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Vincent P. Bonnot purchased 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.42 per share, with a total value of $26,515.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $687,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,710.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IP shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

NYSE:IP opened at $32.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.65 and its 200 day moving average is $42.84. International Paper Co has a fifty-two week low of $31.79 and a fifty-two week high of $47.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.77.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. International Paper had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that International Paper Co will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

