Fmr LLC Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 293,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,735 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.20% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $12,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 23,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 23,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $37.13 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $35.91 and a one year high of $45.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.94.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

