Fmr LLC Reduces Stake in Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Fmr LLC lowered its holdings in Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 701,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 130,001 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 1.52% of Radius Health worth $14,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Radius Health by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,362,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,629,000 after buying an additional 766,410 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Radius Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,599,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Radius Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,850,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Radius Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,411,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Radius Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $614,000.

Get Radius Health alerts:

Radius Health stock opened at $15.45 on Tuesday. Radius Health Inc has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $29.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.65.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.20. Radius Health had a negative return on equity of 929.94% and a negative net margin of 76.73%. The company had revenue of $55.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.21 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Radius Health Inc will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

RDUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Radius Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Radius Health from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.14.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.