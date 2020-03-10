Fmr LLC Sells 16,389 Shares of Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,389 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.75% of Esperion Therapeutics worth $12,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESPR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $186,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000.

NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $44.85 on Tuesday. Esperion Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $33.13 and a 1 year high of $76.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.23 and a 200-day moving average of $48.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.67) by $0.41. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 65.49% and a negative return on equity of 98.94%. The company had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.24) earnings per share. Esperion Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 9819999999.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics Inc will post -7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Northland Securities cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Chardan Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.73.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.84 per share, with a total value of $1,036,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,747,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,294,453.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $245,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 109,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,365,402. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

