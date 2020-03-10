Fmr LLC Sells 281,727 Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI)

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 586,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281,727 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 1.27% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals worth $14,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AERI. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 159.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 43,200 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 499.8% during the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 176,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 147,094 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 57.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 726,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,967,000 after purchasing an additional 266,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,095,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 118,596 shares during the last quarter.

AERI opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.08. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $13.73 and a 1 year high of $50.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AERI shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

