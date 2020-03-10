Fmr LLC Sells 336,201 Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 770,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 336,201 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 1.32% of Interface worth $12,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Interface by 52.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,603 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 53,770 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Interface by 11.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,862 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 15,108 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Interface by 0.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 165,774 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Interface by 7.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 357,256 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 24,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Interface by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 897,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,894,000 after purchasing an additional 137,160 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TILE opened at $13.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.51 million, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.40. Interface, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.37 and a 12 month high of $17.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The textile maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $339.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.67 million. Interface had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TILE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Interface in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Interface from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

