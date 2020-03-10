Fmr LLC Sells 3,578,054 Shares of Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET)

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) by 77.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,054,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,578,054 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.94% of Covetrus worth $13,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,795,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,241,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,647,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,355 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 866,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,440,000 after acquiring an additional 261,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 837,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,050,000 after acquiring an additional 423,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Covetrus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CVET opened at $9.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Covetrus Inc has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $36.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.53 and its 200 day moving average is $12.62. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 24.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.29 million. Covetrus’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Covetrus Inc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVET. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Covetrus from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Covetrus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.