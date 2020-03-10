Fmr LLC Sells 398,821 Shares of Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT)

Fmr LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) by 54.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 334,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 398,821 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.59% of Cabot worth $15,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cabot by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,626,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $124,805,000 after purchasing an additional 193,103 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Cabot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cabot by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 544,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,894,000 after buying an additional 11,358 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cabot by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,455,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,158,000 after buying an additional 521,461 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CBT shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cabot from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cabot in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.29.

In related news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 2,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $136,947.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,716.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CBT opened at $32.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.90 and its 200-day moving average is $44.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.08. Cabot Corp has a 52 week low of $29.68 and a 52 week high of $50.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.49.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). Cabot had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $727.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabot Corp will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.81%.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

