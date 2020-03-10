Fmr LLC Sells 653,900 Shares of Urovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:UROV)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in Urovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:UROV) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,056,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 653,900 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 3.46% of Urovant Sciences worth $16,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Urovant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Urovant Sciences in the first quarter worth $49,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Urovant Sciences in the third quarter worth $163,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Urovant Sciences in the first quarter worth $325,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Urovant Sciences in the third quarter worth $474,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Urovant Sciences stock opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.28. Urovant Sciences Ltd has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $15.98.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.41). Analysts predict that Urovant Sciences Ltd will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Urovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Urovant Sciences from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised Urovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Urovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urovant Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.69.

In other news, insider Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 103,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.08 per share, with a total value of $1,350,510.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain.

