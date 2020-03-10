Fmr LLC Takes $13.50 Million Position in HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT)

Fmr LLC acquired a new stake in HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 710,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,497,000. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.59% of HBT Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of HBT Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HBT Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,319,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HBT Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,028,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of HBT Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HBT Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBT opened at $13.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. HBT Financial has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $20.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.85.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $42.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that HBT Financial will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. HBT Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.49%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HBT. DA Davidson began coverage on HBT Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on HBT Financial in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

In related news, Director Gerald E. Pfeiffer bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $85,410.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Lincoln Bank that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to businesses, families, and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company offers checking, saving, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

