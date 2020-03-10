Fmr LLC Takes $14.47 Million Position in Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Fmr LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 571,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,465,000. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Dynatrace at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

DT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.41.

In related news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 124,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $4,161,273.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,692,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,769,720.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo, Llc sold 3,636,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $87,301,944.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,197,251 shares of company stock valued at $106,444,901 over the last three months.

NYSE DT opened at $26.36 on Tuesday. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $37.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.02.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $143.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dynatrace will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

