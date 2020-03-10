Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 190.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 395,259 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 259,177 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.38% of Foot Locker worth $15,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,278,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $305,133,000 after buying an additional 454,489 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Foot Locker by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,416,276 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $55,190,000 after purchasing an additional 291,986 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Foot Locker by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,038,059 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,474,000 after purchasing an additional 12,278 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Foot Locker by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 697,528 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $30,105,000 after purchasing an additional 58,393 shares during the period. Finally, Arnhold LLC raised its stake in Foot Locker by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 472,153 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $18,409,000 after purchasing an additional 82,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

FL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.78.

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $29.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.86. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.03 and a 1 year high of $65.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 21.48%. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.83%.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

