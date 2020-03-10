Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 92.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,295 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 72,009 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.14% of Foot Locker worth $5,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 148.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 432.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 714 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

NYSE FL traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.44. 306,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,705,555. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.03 and a 52-week high of $65.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.86.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Foot Locker’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is 30.83%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FL shares. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Foot Locker from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Foot Locker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.78.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.