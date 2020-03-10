Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.20.

FOR has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of NYSE FOR opened at $16.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $908.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Forestar Group has a 52-week low of $16.21 and a 52-week high of $23.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.89.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $247.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.50 million. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 7.32%. Analysts anticipate that Forestar Group will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the third quarter worth $50,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,892 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,546 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc operates as a real estate lot development company. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders, as well as sells commercial properties. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

