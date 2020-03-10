Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Downgraded by SunTrust Banks

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) was downgraded by research analysts at SunTrust Banks to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price indicates a potential upside of 29.45% from the stock’s current price.

FRTA has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub cut Forterra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Forterra in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Forterra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Forterra from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forterra presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.61.

Shares of FRTA traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,212. Forterra has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.23 million, a PE ratio of -77.25 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.37.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Forterra had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $363.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.00 million. Analysts expect that Forterra will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Forterra during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Forterra during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 2,552.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 98,300 shares during the period. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Forterra

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

