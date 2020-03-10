Forterra PLC (LON:FORT) Raises Dividend to GBX 7.50 Per Share

Forterra PLC (LON:FORT) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share on Thursday, July 9th. This represents a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This is a positive change from Forterra’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of FORT stock traded down GBX 16.50 ($0.22) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 293.50 ($3.86). The stock had a trading volume of 2,278,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,467. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 340.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 306.34. Forterra has a 52-week low of GBX 244.50 ($3.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 407.50 ($5.36). The firm has a market capitalization of $588.30 million and a PE ratio of 10.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.64.

FORT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Forterra in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Forterra from GBX 337 ($4.43) to GBX 416 ($5.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Forterra in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.34) price objective on shares of Forterra in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Forterra from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 340 ($4.47) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 356 ($4.68).

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

