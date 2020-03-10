Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) Stake Raised by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,155,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,385 shares during the period. Fortive makes up 1.8% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Fortive worth $241,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 47.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,759,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $531,987,000 after buying an additional 2,490,746 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,733,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $590,735,000 after buying an additional 630,445 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,947,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,791,000 after buying an additional 70,141 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,791,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,823,000 after buying an additional 488,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,395,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,570,000 after buying an additional 102,542 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTV stock opened at $62.11 on Tuesday. Fortive Corp has a fifty-two week low of $59.03 and a fifty-two week high of $89.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.17.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Fortive had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Fortive’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Fortive Corp will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.05%.

In other news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $211,998.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,124.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $129,392.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,567.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,089 shares of company stock worth $11,074,434 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FTV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Fortive in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup raised Fortive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.31.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

