Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NYSE:FTAI)

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs has a dividend payout ratio of 143.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs to earn $1.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.3%.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.30. 29,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,455. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.09. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs has a one year low of $14.14 and a one year high of $21.73.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $161.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.83 million. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 36.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FTAI shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.17.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates in six segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, and Ports and Terminals.

