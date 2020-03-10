Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) will report earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $1.00. Fortune Brands Home & Security posted earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full-year earnings of $3.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FBHS. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.36.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock traded up $3.19 on Tuesday, hitting $59.36. 1,708,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,411,016. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.35. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52 week low of $44.79 and a 52 week high of $73.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In other news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 89,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total transaction of $6,418,932.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 144.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.