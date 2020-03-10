Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 66.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 65,422 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Franco Nevada were worth $4,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FNV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James set a $108.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franco Nevada has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.27.

Franco Nevada stock opened at $111.94 on Tuesday. Franco Nevada Corp has a 12-month low of $69.16 and a 12-month high of $122.65. The company has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 6.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.28.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Franco Nevada Corp will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Franco Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 85.47%.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

