Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) posted its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 27.17%. The company had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

FNV stock opened at $107.67 on Tuesday. Franco Nevada has a twelve month low of $69.16 and a twelve month high of $122.65. The company has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 101.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.28. The company has a quick ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get Franco Nevada alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.47%.

FNV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on Franco Nevada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a $108.00 price target on Franco Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Franco Nevada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.64.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Franco Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.