Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 472,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 3.42% of Franklin Covey worth $15,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Covey by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Franklin Covey by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FC opened at $25.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.28 and a 200-day moving average of $34.95. Franklin Covey Co. has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $41.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $58.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.42 million. Franklin Covey had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered Franklin Covey from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Franklin Covey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.38.

In other news, Director Esther Kay Stepp sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $130,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,812,528.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

