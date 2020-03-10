Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 618,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,404 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF were worth $21,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,933,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,046,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,637,000 after purchasing an additional 125,979 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 1,252.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 91,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 85,176 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 181.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 107,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 69,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 185.9% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 62,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 40,852 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.69. The company had a trading volume of 28,445 shares. Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.40 and a 1 year high of $30.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.68 and a 200 day moving average of $33.98.

