Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $143.17 Million

Analysts expect Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) to post $143.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Franks International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $148.00 million and the lowest is $136.02 million. Franks International reported sales of $144.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franks International will report full-year sales of $625.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $615.00 million to $640.34 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $688.07 million, with estimates ranging from $675.00 million to $701.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Franks International.

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Franks International had a negative net margin of 40.58% and a negative return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $139.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Franks International’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franks International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

In related news, Director Steven B. Mosing sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.64, for a total transaction of $56,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven B. Mosing sold 369,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $2,019,524.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FI. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franks International during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Franks International during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franks International during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Franks International by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Franks International by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FI opened at $2.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Franks International has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $6.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average is $4.60.

Franks International Company Profile

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

