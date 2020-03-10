Frazier Management LLC Buys New Shares in Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Frazier Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,284,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,832,000. Phathom Pharmaceuticals accounts for 38.0% of Frazier Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Frazier Management LLC owned approximately 29.70% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PHAT. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PHAT shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of PHAT stock opened at $39.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.94. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $47.84.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) in late clinical-stage development for the treatment of gastric acid-related diseases.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.