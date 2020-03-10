Frazier Management LLC Purchases New Position in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Frazier Management LLC acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 268,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,000. Adverum Biotechnologies makes up 0.5% of Frazier Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Frazier Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Adverum Biotechnologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 219.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,843,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327,760 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,012,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,769 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 820,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,457,000 after purchasing an additional 250,282 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 443.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 650,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,488,000 after purchasing an additional 530,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 927.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 463,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after buying an additional 418,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

In related news, Director James Paul Scopa bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $157,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

ADVM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Adverum Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ADVM opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.01. The company has a quick ratio of 9.44, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $766.66 million, a PE ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 2.23. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $16.81.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM).

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.