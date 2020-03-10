Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Scotiabank

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FRHLF. National Bank Financial cut shares of Freehold Royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James raised shares of Freehold Royalties to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.38.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRHLF traded down $1.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.34. 20,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,741. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.39. Freehold Royalties has a 12-month low of $3.23 and a 12-month high of $7.50.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada. It holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 43,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

