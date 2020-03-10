Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Given New C$6.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.89% from the stock’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Freehold Royalties’ FY2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FRU. TD Securities raised Freehold Royalties from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James raised Freehold Royalties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Cormark reduced their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.

Shares of FRU stock traded down C$0.14 on Tuesday, hitting C$4.32. 1,264,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,042. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.86 million and a P/E ratio of -100.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$6.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.12. Freehold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$4.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.88.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada. It holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 43,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

