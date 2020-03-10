Freicoin (FRC) Price Tops $0.0030

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Freicoin coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Freicoin has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. Freicoin has a market cap of $167,481.05 and $25.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000309 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006955 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 30.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Freicoin Coin Profile

Freicoin (CRYPTO:FRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2017. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,914,927 coins. Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Freicoin’s official website is freico.in. Freicoin’s official message board is freicoinalliance.com.

Freicoin Coin Trading

Freicoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Freicoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Freicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

