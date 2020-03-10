Friendz Market Capitalization Hits $644,161.49 (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Over the last seven days, Friendz has traded 34.3% lower against the dollar. Friendz has a total market cap of $644,161.49 and approximately $60,540.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Friendz token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, BitMart, Mercatox and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Friendz alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012703 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $197.95 or 0.02513528 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00212440 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00050702 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 44.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00124323 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Friendz Profile

Friendz’s launch date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,133,439,473 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,260,602 tokens. Friendz’s official website is friendz.io. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO.

Friendz Token Trading

Friendz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, BitMart, HitBTC, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Friendz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Friendz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.