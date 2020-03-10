Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Price Target Cut to C$7.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) had its price target dropped by National Bank Financial from C$13.50 to C$7.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.87% from the company’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Frontera Energy’s FY2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Eight Capital decreased their price target on Frontera Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Frontera Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

FEC stock traded up C$0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$5.19. The company had a trading volume of 585,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,397. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51. The company has a market cap of $670.92 million and a P/E ratio of 4.76. Frontera Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$3.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.16.

Frontera Energy Company Profile

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. As of December 31, 2018, it had total net proved and probable oil and gas reserves of 154.9 million barrels of oil equivalent; and interests in approximately 30 exploration and production blocks.

