FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) Insider Brian Gerson Purchases 10,000 Shares

FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) insider Brian Gerson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.97. 4,431,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,900,184. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 4.85. FS KKR Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.98.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.22 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 31.58%. On average, equities research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.29%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 95.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $336,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 45,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 9,883 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 302,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 27,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine lowered FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

