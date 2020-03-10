FTX Token (FTT) Trading 6.5% Lower Over Last Week

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 10th. One FTX Token token can currently be bought for $2.47 or 0.00031074 BTC on major exchanges including BitMax and CoinEx. FTX Token has a total market capitalization of $238.05 million and $3.21 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FTX Token has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00050900 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.41 or 0.00482401 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $507.88 or 0.06378572 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00057062 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006151 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00013114 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003774 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012546 BTC.

About FTX Token

FTT is a token. It launched on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token's total supply is 347,086,658 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,214,322 tokens. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com.

FTX Token's official message board is medium.com/@ftx.

Buying and Selling FTX Token

FTX Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

