Full House Resorts (FLL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLL traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.95. The company had a trading volume of 29,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.59. Full House Resorts has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $3.99. The firm has a market cap of $54.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.83.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Full House Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. TheStreet lowered Full House Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Full House Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Full House Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, operates, manages, leases, and/or invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 920 slot machines and 26 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and 129 hotel rooms; a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

