Function X Price Down 10.8% Over Last Week (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 10th. In the last week, Function X has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Function X has a market capitalization of $12.53 million and $736,542.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X token can now be purchased for $0.0684 or 0.00000863 BTC on exchanges.

Function X Profile

Function X is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,078,411 tokens. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2. The official website for Function X is functionx.io.

Buying and Selling Function X

Function X can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

