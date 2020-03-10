FUTURAX (FTXT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $34,260.00

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded up 28.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 10th. FUTURAX has a market cap of $4,544.47 and $34,260.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUTURAX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, Fatbtc, IDEX and Hotbit. During the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00008721 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00036169 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00415268 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00001135 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00012041 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00012511 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001887 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00012499 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About FUTURAX

FUTURAX is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. The official website for FUTURAX is www.futurax.global. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FUTURAX

FUTURAX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Fatbtc, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUTURAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUTURAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

