GAMB (GMB) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $112,241.00

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. In the last seven days, GAMB has traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. One GAMB token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and KuCoin. GAMB has a total market cap of $581,277.90 and approximately $112,241.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GAMB alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00050869 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00482430 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $507.06 or 0.06398490 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00057432 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006181 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00031036 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00013468 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003777 BTC.

About GAMB

GAMB (CRYPTO:GMB) is a token. It launched on June 20th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,853,249,989 tokens. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. GAMB’s official website is gamb.io. The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject.

Buying and Selling GAMB

GAMB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GAMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.