GameCredits Price Reaches $0.0432 (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Over the last week, GameCredits has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. One GameCredits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0432 or 0.00000545 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, BitBay, Bittrex and Crex24. GameCredits has a total market cap of $3.02 million and $34,413.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.36 or 0.00635124 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00012444 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00009198 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000326 BTC.

About GameCredits

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. GameCredits’ total supply is 69,836,100 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.com. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GameCredits

GameCredits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Upbit, Poloniex, YoBit, HitBTC, Coinrail, Cryptopia, BitBay, Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

