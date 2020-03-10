Gannett Co Inc (NYSE:GCI) Director John Jeffry Louis Acquires 50,000 Shares

Gannett Co Inc (NYSE:GCI) Director John Jeffry Louis purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 163,914 shares in the company, valued at $540,916.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gannett stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.53. The stock had a trading volume of 5,055,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345,320. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.28. Gannett Co Inc has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $12.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.07.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Gannett by 1.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 165,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Gannett by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 50,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Gannett by 8.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 210,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 16,129 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gannett by 28.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 16,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gannett by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,662,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,330,000 after buying an additional 20,572 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Gannett from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company. The company operates through Publishing and ReachLocal segments. It offers print and digital daily and non-daily publications under the USA TODAY NETWORK brand name in the United States; and Newsquest, which has print and online publications portfolio of approximately 150 news brands and 150 magazines in the United Kingdom.

