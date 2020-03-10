GAPS One Day Volume Tops $3.75 Million (GAP)

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 10th. One GAPS token can now be purchased for $5.85 or 0.00073683 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex and LATOKEN. Over the last seven days, GAPS has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. GAPS has a total market cap of $58.53 million and $3.75 million worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GAPS alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00039057 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000885 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,940.91 or 0.99965141 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00070726 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000868 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 96.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000382 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001415 BTC.

GAPS Token Profile

GAPS (CRYPTO:GAP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin. GAPS’s official message board is medium.com/@gapschain. GAPS’s official website is gapschain.io/main.

Buying and Selling GAPS

GAPS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAPS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GAPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAPS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.