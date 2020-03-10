Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Major Shareholder Buys $714,038.00 in Stock

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc bought 75,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $714,038.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Blackstone Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 9th, Blackstone Group Inc bought 85,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $769,250.00.

Gates Industrial stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.44. 586,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,332. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $16.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.12.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $725.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Gates Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Gates Industrial from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTES. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 9,110 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

