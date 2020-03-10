Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) vs. Five Point (OTCMKTS:FPH) Head-To-Head Survey

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) and Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Five Point and Gecina, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Point 0 1 3 0 2.75 Gecina 0 0 0 0 N/A

Five Point presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 49.70%. Given Five Point’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Five Point is more favorable than Gecina.

Volatility and Risk

Five Point has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gecina has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.9% of Five Point shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Five Point shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Five Point and Gecina’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Point $48.99 million 20.18 -$34.71 million ($0.36) -18.56 Gecina $754.39 million 16.16 $1.70 billion N/A N/A

Gecina has higher revenue and earnings than Five Point.

Profitability

This table compares Five Point and Gecina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Point -25.69% -2.68% -1.72% Gecina N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Five Point beats Gecina on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Five Point Company Profile

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, plans, develops, and owns mixed-use communities in California, the United States. The company operates through four segments: Newhall, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates properties; and provides development management services. The company was formerly known as Newhall Holding Company, LLC and changed its name to Five Point Holdings, LLC in May 2016. Five Point Holdings, LLC was founded in 2009 and is based in Irvine, California.

Gecina Company Profile

Gecina owns, manages and develops property holdings worth 19.8 billion euros at end-June 2018, with nearly 93% located in the Paris Region. The Group is building its business around France's leading office portfolio and a diversification division with residential assets and student residences. Gecina has put sustainable innovation at the heart of its strategy to create value, anticipate its customers' expectations and invest while respecting the environment, thanks to the dedication and expertise of its staff. Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60, Euronext 100, FTSE4Good, DJSI Europe and World, Stoxx Global ESG Leaders and Vigeo indices. In line with its commitments to the community, Gecina has created a company foundation, which is focused on protecting the environment and supporting all forms of disability.

